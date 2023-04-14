Community members are welcomed once again to the Starr Family Home State Historical Site this weekend for the home’s Spring Market Fair planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 407 W Travis St.
Educator Rachel Driskill with the home said that the event will feature a wide range of events and entertainment for the whole family.
Shopping will include over 30 local vendors selling a variety of goods, including both Martha’s Food Truck and Sugar Shack, from Marshall.
The event will also host lawn games for the children and their families to enjoy on the Starr Home property.
“Our aim is to offer a diverse and exciting experience for all visitors, while supporting local small businesses, artists and artisans,” Driskill said.
During the weekend event community members can also expect a visit from the East Texas Urban Sketchers Group, a group of artists who set up in different locations to share their art with communities in the area.
Sketchers will be present at the Starr Home to work on their art and mingle with the community from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public, with more information available at the Starr Home by contacting the Starr Home at (903)935-3044.