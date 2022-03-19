Without any coordination, for about two months, business all the way down Washington Street in downtown Marshall gave food and water to a stray dog seen wandering around Main Street.
Several community members then took the extra step of helping the dog, affectionately named Starvin’ Marvin, or Marvin for short, get herself and her five puppies forever homes.
“We first saw her one day when we were still in our old location,” Raven Lenz, owner of Black Bird Bathhouse, said, “She was just so sweet, and it’s very obvious that she was nursing puppies.”
The dog would spend her days wandering up and down Washington Street, with everyone from Pazzeria by Pietro’s owner Joseph Filappazzo all the way down to Covington Credit employee Sharon Gray at the other end of the street feeding her, with many businesses in between doing the same.
Lenz said that the owners of Black Coffee Records, East Texas Supply Store, The General Store, the Harrison County Literacy Council and even Marshall Homecare and Hospice were all involved in the care of the stray mother dog for months.
“We would all feed her, and she was always starving even though she always was eating from all of us, and she wasn’t gaining weight, so that was another sign to us that she was definitely still nursing puppies,” Lenz said.
Throughout the months, a number of community members concerned for the dog’s safety attempted to get her off of the street and take her home, though the attempts were never successful.
“We are also worried about taking her away from her puppies, but we never saw them and after a while some people were not even sure there were any puppies around,” Lenz said.
However, Trey Jackson with Marshall Homecare and Hospice teamed up with Lenz and followed the dog after the businesses closed one night. They followed her for three hours, until he traced her back a house close by.
“We knew that she had to have the puppies under the house, because that was where she returned to every night,” Lenz said.
Jackson then contacted the owner, and with their permission brought Lenz, Anita McIntire with Marshall Homecare and Hospice and Karen Bickerdyke with the Harrison County Literacy Council over to the house to begin the search for the puppies.
After hours, some creativity and a shovel to dig under the property, Lenz said that McIntire was able to crawl underneath the house and find where Marvin was keeping her puppies safe, right under the water heater.
Five healthy puppies were recovered from the property in excellent condition, according to Lenz, who said that all of the puppies were incredibly well fed and old enough to eat solid food.
“It was no wonder she was so skinny, she took such good care of these puppies,” Lenz said.
The puppies were brought back with Marvin to downtown, where Gray picked them up and brought them home. Lenz said that all five puppies have been adopted out to friends and family locally, with Gray giving Marvin her forever home and renaming her Dusty.