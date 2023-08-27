Texas’ economy is stronger than ever before, standing at the eighth largest in the world, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar shared this week as the Harrison County Republican Assembly presented an evening with the state comptroller at East Texas Baptist University.
“When I got elected into this role, back eight-and-a-half years ago, my first term, I would stand up here and I would tell you that at that time, Texas, the state that we call home, the state that we love is literally the 12th largest economy in the entire world,” said Hegar. “But, I can’t tell you that anymore because then a few years later, I had to take 12 out and I had to put 11 in, and then I had to take 11 out and put 10 in. And just recently we went from nine to now literally the eighth-largest economy in the world.”
The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts spoke before a large crowd of elected officials, community leaders, citizens and college students during Tuesday’s affair, which was held at East Texas Baptist University’s newly constructed Great Commission Center.
Welcoming all, ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn thanked Hegar for his leadership.
“We’re grateful to have you in the deeper Piney Woods of East Texas. It is definitely an honor for us to have you to share with us tonight. We’re grateful for your leadership, for what you’ve done to steward the finances of the great state of Texas,” said Blackburn. “You’re guiding Texas to (plans) of prosperity, and we’re grateful to God that we live in the great state of Texas, and that we get to enjoy the resources that He’s provided. And we pray blessings over you as you continue to steward those.”
U.S. Rep. Nathanial Moran, R-Tyler, who joined in the occasion, also praised Hegar for his work at the state level, which he says is a great example of excellence in character and service. Acknowledging students in attendance, the congressman challenged them to also pursue excellence in service.
“One of the things that I love about ETBU and the leadership of Dr. Blackburn, this is right in line with what we see in Glenn Hegar is, there is an opportunity in this world to be both excellent in character and excellent and service,” said Moran. “My challenge to you is to be a person of excellent in character and excellence in performance. That’s what we see from Dr. Blackburn, that’s what we see from ETBU, that’s what we see from Glenn Hegar for so many years giving back excellence in character and service — not just what you do, but how you do it at the excellent level — being excellent in your life. Follow the example of Glenn Hegar and Dr. Blackburn. Don’t settle for being average. Be excellent.”
Blackburn thanked Moran for his leadership in representing East Texas and the best interests of the nation.
Also joining in the occasion was House District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, who was described by Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur in his introduction as the epitome of what it means to be a servant leader. In his remarks, Dean also commended Hegar for his great stewardship over the state’s funds, particularly the whopping $32.7 billion budget surplus the state has to end fiscal year 2023.
“I served on appropriations every session and I’ve got this deal when he walks in, I pull my pants pocket out, because you know as a good fiscal conservative, he’s not gonna tell us in appropriations everything we want to know… so we always accuse him of sandbagging just a little,” Dean teased. “(We beg) ‘Come on comptroller; just a few more billion.’ Well, we didn’t have to do that this session for $32 billion did we? And we’re not finished yet. We’ll go back in October. We’ll finish the job on the various education bills. We’ve done a lot of them already.
“But one thing I’m proud of, this is the $32 billion dollars, when you break it down and look at the $17 billion in property tax relief, the various forms of that, the teacher raises, the COLAs and everything else, I think we’ve done a good job of being the commonsense conservatives when it comes how we gave this money back,” Dean said, referring to addressing the cost of living adjustments retired educators had not received to their monthly pension since 2013.
“It’s great to serve with him,” Dean said of Hegar. “I can’t wait to see what he does next. We need people like this statewide.”
About Hegar
As he introduced Hegar, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims noted that Hegar was elected Comptroller of Public Accounts in 2014, re-elected in 2018 and again in 2022.
“Before his election as comptroller, he served in the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate, great experience, where he worked on issues including public education, transportation, tax reform, government transparency, Second Amendment rights, water issues and tort reform,” Judge Sims said. “As comptroller, Hegar is the chief finance officer of the world’s eighth largest economy. He’s emerged as a passionate advocate for conservative financial management and focuses on his agency’s constitutional duties and committed to maintaining its reputation for customer service and transparency.”
“He founded the state’s Transparency Stars program that our county participates in,” Sims added. “He’s pushed for ways to protect our Rainy Day Fund against rising inflation. He’s worked to restore our state pension system and he guided the formation of the nation’s first state-administered precious metals depository.”
Sims noted that the comptroller is recently working towards closing the state’s digital divide and remediating the opioid crisis through the Broadband Development Fund and the Opioid Abatement Fund Council, respectively.
“His upbringing taught him core values of hard work, honesty and integrity — the same values he and his wife work to instill in their three teenagers,” said Sims.
The county judge ended his introduction, summarizing Hegar’s service in three words — “cost effective efficiency.”
“He’s made the most of our tax dollars at every level and operated a very efficient office,” said Sims. “That’s why he’s the best. We appreciate it.”
Constitutional Duties/Economy State
Taking to the podium, Hegar noted how honored he was to visit Marshall and the campus of ETBU to brief attendees on his role and the fiscal status of the state.
“People ask me: ‘Glenn, what do you do?’ Essentially, I’m the chief financial officer for the entire state of Texas — the money that comes into your state treasury; your tax dollars — whether it’s your state dollars or whether it’s your federal dollars, we collect the money; we pay the bills. We do both of those jobs. Most states do those in separate roles,” explained Hegar.
Compared to other states, Hegar operates a large agency, boasting nearly 3,000 employees.
“If you look at my constitutional duties there’s three things: I run the state treasury, so your state budget is astonishing — an unbelievable amount of money that goes into your state treasury,” he said.
According to the State Comptroller’s Office, the state brings in more than $250 billion a year in revenue, which comes from more than 60 different taxes, fees and assessments. Most of the money funds services and programs such as road construction, professional licensing, prisons and university research, the website notes.
In addition to serving as the chief financial officer for the state, Hegar is also charged with serving as the state tax collector. His third role, which he considers the most difficult task, is giving the Biennial Revenue Estimate.
“Think about this, the state that you call home is extremely intertwined in the local economy. We roughly export over 20 percent of the entire value of product of the entire continent of the United States,” explained Hegar. “So we’re very intertwined in the local economy. Things that happen in other countries have an impact on the State of Texas. And so the day before session, I have a constitutional duty that I’m supposed to tell the Legislature how much money we think will come into your state treasury, starting in nine months and ending two years after that. It’s a hard job.”
Although hard, he said he feels blessed to be able to serve in such a role for the state of Texas than any other state. It became even more apparent as he watched the state’s economy survive during the uncertainty times of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“It seems like a distant past but there was a time where there was a thing called COVID. Students didn’t get to go to school, people didn’t get to go to work, businesses were shutdown, government was shutdown — all these things were shutdown,” said Hegar. “Back to the day that it hit me that I was blessed to serve in this role, during COVID I was at home. I was listening to a conference call with the other 49 treasurers around the nation, and the call was about how were they going to cash flow because businesses were shutdown, tax revenues were not coming in. The panic and concerns in the voices that you heard on the call were pretty remarkable.”
Hegar said while his agency didn’t know the trajectory of the state of the economy nor exactly where it was going, they did know that Texas was in better shape than most.
“That’s really the base of the state that we call home for the economy,” said Hegar.
And as he entered into this legislative session, the state comptroller wanted to be sure to particularly be fiscally responsible with the unprecedented surplus.
“I knew that we were going to have a record, a historical, an unprecedented amount that was going to come into the state treasurer, and the Legislature had at their disposal if they wanted to spend it — whether it was in property tax relief, water infrastructure, roads, whatever that is, education you name it — and I was trying to figure out how can I explain this to them that what you’re about to have, don’t expect it to happen again,” he said.
He said after living through several what he considered once in a lifetime events — the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Harvey and the 2021 Winter Storm Uri — he realized he’s experienced more once-and-a-lifetime events than ever expected.
“What it also taught me as the CFO for the world’s eighth largest economy (is) while we think we know what’s going to happen, we don’t exactly know,” said Hegar. “So as the CFO, yes, I tend to be very conservative in my estimates that I give them because it’s easier to come back later and say oh, by the way, there’s a little bit more money in the treasury. When you have a complex economy like this one … you try to be a little bit more conservative.”
He said the legislators overall did a great job listening to his advice to make prudent, wise decisions with the historical, unprecedented surplus.
“The State of Texas is a great place to call home,” he said of the state, which boasts 254 counties and 12 economic regions. “Every morning when you wake up there’s more people that call Texas home. They come here for economic opportunity for themselves and they come here for economic opportunity of future generations.”