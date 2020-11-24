Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Tuesday that the county will no longer be providing daily case counts for COVID-19, instead switching to weekly case updates given on each Monday.
According to Sims, the county received notification on Tuesday from the state that they would no longer be providing daily case numbers for the county.
Previously, Sims stated he would take the information and provide the addresses only to first responders so they would know if a home had someone COVID positive in it.
On Monday, the list no longer contained addresses and when questioned the state said there was no need for addresses because COVID had become so rampant.
The News Messenger will continue to update case numbers each Monday as they are provided.
Statewide Cases
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, all of the state’s counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 10,240,403 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 1,115,371 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 20,750 have resulted in death and 927,331 have recovered, for a total of 169,826 active cases.