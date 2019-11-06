TxDOT’s recently revealed 10-year transportation plan, including $330 million allocated to Harrison County for future road projects, is a win indeed, county officials said.
“Any time you’re talking about expansion of transportation related services, it means there is growth,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
“Relieving traffic congestion is great but it’s also an opportunity to thoughtfully develop expansion areas for businesses and homes,” he added. “We have a chance to shape the future in Marshall and surrounding communities.
“I look forward to working with TXDOT and other stakeholders to plan for this future growth so we’re not trying to do it as an afterthought,” said Sims. “These projects always seem to be in the distant future but now it’s not too soon to start those conversations and begin a community development plan.”
Marcus Sandifer, spokesperson for TxDOT’s Atlanta District, which consists of nine counties including Harrison, Marion and Panola, said the 10-year-plan, referred to as TxDOT’s Unified Transportation Plan is mandated by law.
The plan was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission that includes more than $77 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity and preserving roadways for Texas drivers, TxDOT officials said.
“We’re required by law to have a 10-year plan so that we’ll have projects on the books or working on those projects to complete,” said Sandifer.
“It’s promising funding for them,” he said of counties included in the plan.
Texas Transportation Commission Chariman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. noted that the 2020 UTP is the agency’s largest 10-year plan to date.
Of the plan, Harrison County boasts the largest financial piece in the area with an estimated allocation of $330 million to complete four projects, which are build an interstate-standard extension to Loop 390 east of Marshall; replace two bridges; and widen a portion of Interstate Highway 20 to six lanes, east of Hallsville.
The widening of I-20 to six lanes in Harrison County is deemed a “long-term or five or more years” project. It includes frontage lane construction from State Highway 43 to Farm-to-Market Road 450.
The interstate-standard extension to Loop 390 east of Marshall consists of constructing a new freeway, I-369.
The two bridge replacements include a bridge replacement for I-20 at Lansing Switch Road and another for I-20 at U.S. 59.
Short-term projects – those estimated to take four or fewer years – in Marion/Upshur Counties on the plan include a bridge replacement at Lake O’ the Pines at State Highway 155 and road widening to U.S. Highway 259.
Sandifer said while most projects for the TxDOT-Atlanta area rolled over from the previous years, the agency was thrilled about the inclusion of one new project for Panola County.
“We did get one project in the UTP that was not in before in Panola County that we are excited about; it’s widening state Highway 315 between Carthage and Clayton,” said Sandifer.
The project is one of three planned projects totaling more than $100 million for that particular county. The other two projects are U.S. 59 grade separation at FM 1794, and Texas 149 widening in southwest Carthage.
Sandifer said the widening of State Highway 315 was one the Atlanta District been trying to get included into the UTP for some time now.
“Right now it’s a two-lane divided highway,” he said of the area. “It has a continuous left lane turn and we’re going to divide it into a four-lane highway with a continuous left lane.”
TxDOT hopes to relieve the congestion in that area.
“We’ve got more traffic in that area and I think a lot of truckers use it because it’s a shorter (route) than going straight down 59; and anybody that uses GPS systems or their phones it usually gives them the shortest distance so a lot of people are (using the shortest route),” said Sandifer.