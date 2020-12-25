Despite a year of crisis and pandemic, The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center in Longview and Marshall is finding out that 2020 hasn’t been all bad. They recently received a $6,000 grant from State Farm.
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children under 18 years of age who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. The center is the result of a community-wide effort to combat and treat child maltreatment in Gregg, Harrison and Marion Counties.
For many communities, one of the effects of the pandemic has been a rise in child abuse situations. But the doors of the Martin House have remained open so children can receive vital forensic, medical and mental health support.
Local State Farm Agent Shannon Surholt said that he and other local agents are proud to step up and support the community during difficult times.
“Our communities are hurting right now, and our obligation is to step in and help our neighbors,” said Surholt. “Supporting the good work of The Martin House will support those who are most at risk.”
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center provided safety and healing services to 650 children in 2020.