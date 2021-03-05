The state this week gave each individual school in Texas the decision to keep or ditch masks following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday to end the mask mandate effective March 10.
The Texas Education Agency, which oversees all 1,029 school districts in the state, announced this week it is giving “full authority” to districts to decide if students and staff will keep wearing masks throughout the rest of the school year.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance,” the agency stated Wednesday. “Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”
Many East Texas district leaders on Thursday had not decided yet if the masks would be a continued requirement on campus, while others were waiting to meet with their school board trustees and others said the masks would remain.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver on Thursday said the district has decided to keep the mask requirement in place throughout the rest of the school year.
“After careful consideration of all factors, Marshall ISD will continue to require that all students and staff wear face coverings in accordance with the protocols that have been in place all year in our schools until further notice,” Weaver said.
Weaver listed three reasons for the mask requirement staying place.
“Educators have just this week been placed on the priority list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “We want our staff to have a reasonable opportunity to receive the vaccine, if they so choose, prior to changing any of our current protocols.”
Weaver said the district is currently at their lowest number of COVID-19 cases and they want to keep it that way.
“The number of COVID-19 cases and issues related to positive cases has diminished recently in our schools,” he said. “Our active case and quarantine numbers are at their lowest point since the start of the school year in August. While we are very encouraged by this, we need to continue to monitor this trend before lifting our safety protocols which have helped to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our schools.”
Weaver said the district hopes to be at a point where masks can safely be ditched in the future.
“It is our hope in the near future that we can remove the face covering requirement in our schools,” he said.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD spokeswoman Gwendolyn Walker said Thursday the district will hold an emergency school board at 8 a.m. this morning to discuss the mask issue.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the district is planning to hold a school board meeting soon to discuss the mask issue but for now, he doesn’t predict any changes to the district’s current policy.
Harleton ISD
Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said Thursday the district has not yet made a decision on whether masks will continue to be worn or no longer required, saying it will “take some time,” before the issue is decided.
Waskom ISD
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said she is set to meet with her trustees during a board meeting on Monday to discuss the mask issue and a decision will be announced on Tuesday.
Elysian Fields ISD
Elysian Fields ISD spokeswoman Monica Simmons said Thursday the district is set to discuss the mask issue during its board of trustees meeting scheduled for Monday before making a decision.
Karnack ISD
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said the district will keep its current mask protocols in place throughout the remainder of the school year for staff and student safety.