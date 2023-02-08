The Caddo Lake Institute had a “State of the Lake” update for the community at the TJ Taylor/Karnack Community Center to discuss the lake’s health, water quality, species management and more.
The gathering took place on Thursday, Feb. 2.
“COVID had really put a damper on getting to meet face-to-face with the people in the community and to share science and to learn from them,” said Caddo Lake Institute Executive Director Laura-Ashley Overdyke. “So we’re glad to be back, and we need to make this more regular because it is a joint effort between the community, the government, the scientists and nonprofits. We have to all work together.”
The meeting started off with servings of seafood and chicken gumbo. As community members and leaders mingled, Overdyke took to the microphone to discuss some of the issues at Caddo Lake.
“Giant salvinia is the world’s worst aquatic invasive species,” said Overdyke. “It’s horrible, and we’ve been battling it for years.”
In 2007, giant salvinia was discovered on the Texas side of Caddo Lake. It has easily covered much of the lake as a plant that doubles in size every seven to 10 days, and residents are now concerned that the way it is being treated may not be safe for the lake.
“We’ve been using herbicides that are approved for this purpose,” explained Overdyke. “When people notice things at the lake, what they see is the spray boats that go out and spray, so they think, ‘Well, whatever goes on out here has to be what I’m seeing.’ I’m not sure, but we have to know what to look for, which they’re saying, fewer frogs and they’re saying dead trees. So we have to get to the bottom of it.”
The Institute had planned to have a Texas state frog expert attend the meeting, but the one who was contacted was already booked with other studies. The institute hopes to have Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Paul Crump present information on the lake in the coming months. Caddo Lake Institute has been collaborating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to learn the most recent science about various chemicals in water and amphibians.
“Amphibians and frogs are down right now everywhere,” Overdyke said. “They have been for years. They’re not doing good across the country. So there’s this whole amphibian monitoring institute organization that I’ve been reaching out to.”
Dr. Roy Darville, an East Texas Baptist University biology professor, spoke about the lakes’ water quality, saying “oxygen levels at the lake are pretty level.”
“The pH level in the lake is increasing, which is very interesting. When I first started [working with Caddo Lake Institute,] the pH was quite low,” he said.
The lake’s alkalinity is also high, implying that the water’s potential hydrogen is more moderated. Alkalinity is the buffering capacity of water to resist pH changes.
“We are finding slightly higher chlorophyll concentrations in the lake in recent years,” Darville said. “We see some peaks and valleys, but generally, it’s a bit higher trend.”
Two issues at Caddo Lake are currently being addressed in accordance with the Clean Water Act. One is bacteria, which is too abundant, and the other is oxygen, which is too scarce. The river area is said to have higher E. coli levels. The good news for residents is that the lake’s nutrients are fairly stable. However, chlorophyll levels are slightly rising.
“We’re a little concerned about that, but don’t panic yet,” Darville said.
Jonathan Dyson is in charge of the Aquatic Vegetation Program for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. He discussed the lake’s species management and how the state intends to control the giant salvinia problem.
“We have natural controls, chemical controls and biological controls,” Dyson stated. “The controls, with flood conditions, will flush salvinia out. A cold weather event will do a lot of damage to [the giant Salvinia]. Drought conditions will leave a lot of Salvinia sitting high and dry.”
Unfortunately, these natural controls are highly unpredictable and inconsistent. The intensity of them varies as well. As a result, the state is preparing to carry out some form of pest management.
“We’re going to use as many tools in this toolbox as we possibly can, when and where possible,” said Dyson.
Caddo Lake’s management strategy is to use a combination of mechanical, biological and chemical control methods to maintain fishing and boating access on the Texas side of the lake.
“We’re going to have another meeting within the next six months with the community and share information,” Overdyke said. “We’re going to talk to more experts about amphibians and frogs, and we’re going to figure out what samples we need to pull and where we can send them to try and answer some of these questions.”
Overdyke encourages residents to take photos of suspicious activity with dates and times. Whether it’s a dead animal or a rogue contractor, take a picture with the intention of sharing it with others so that the problem can be resolved.
“We all have to figure out the best way to save the lake,” she said.