State Rep. Chris Paddie has officially resigned from his elected position, a seat he’s held since his election in 2012.
The move was made Tuesday, on Election Day, and comes 10 months before his term was set to end in December.
“With the primaries over, we have a good idea of who the majority of the legislators will be for the next session,” Paddie stated. “It is time for the non-returning members to step aside and let the returning members begin the work of 88th Legislature.”
Paddie had already announced back in September 2021 his decision to not seek re-election in the 2022 primaries. He made that particular announcement as the State Legislature kicked off a third special session concerning redistricting.
“Serving in the legislature is not a career, but a way to serve your neighbors,” Paddie said, at that time. “I remain forever grateful for the constant support and trust shown to me by the people of House District 9.”
House District 9 currently consists of Harrison, Panola, Marion, Cass, Sabine, and Shelby counties. Come January, those areas will be split, under the representation of three neighboring legislators, as a result of redistricting.
Marion and Harrison Counties will be represented by House District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Gregg County). Panola, Shelby and Sabine will shift to District 11 State Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches).
Cass County will move to the representation of District 1 State Rep. Gary VanDeaver.
Paddie, who played a pivotal role as not only state representative but as chairman of the State Affairs Committee, said he is uncertain of his plans for the future, but does know it involves spending more time with family.
“I am not sure exactly what the future holds at this point in time, but I can tell you that I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and not missing nearly as many baseball games this spring,” he told the News Messenger.
Paddie said although his service as state representative has ended, the House District 9 office will resume normal operations, assisting constituents.
“While I am no longer the state representative for District 9, there is staff in the office to help constituents with the myriad of issues that we have helped them with over the past several years,” said Paddie.
“The high level of service that East Texans have received from my office will not change in the coming months,” he said.