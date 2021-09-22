State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) announced Wednesday in a press release that he would not seek re-election.
Paddie's district covers Harrison, Panola, Shelby, Sabine, Cass and Marion Counties.
“Serving as State Representative for the people of East Texas has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Paddie said. “I’m proud of the many accomplishments and landmark reforms my colleagues and I have delivered during my service as State Representative."
"I love and respect the Texas House and will certainly miss serving with so many great people who have become like family to me. However, I also recognize that the greatness of the House existed long before I joined it and it will exist long after I am gone. I look forward to supporting Speaker Phelan and my House colleagues as they continue their service to our great state.”
Paddie had previously announced at the end of August that he would be seeking re-election. In Wednesday's announcement, he said he had decided, as the House begins working through the process of redistricting, that "the timing is right to spend more time with my family and allow my East Texas colleagues to spend time fighting for our values instead of having to make some of the tough choices required in the redistricting process."