State Rep. Dean to speak at Harrison County Republican Women lunch

Harrison County Republican Women will host House District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview), the new legislator for the area, as the guest speaker for the group’s monthly luncheon on Friday.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marshall Elks Lodge. Lunch is $13 and will be provided by Enoch’s Stomp. Membership dues are $35. To RSVP, contact Cathy Lay at (903) 686-0621.

Dean will serve a fourth term representing House District 7 after drawing no opponents, Republican or Democrat, for the March primary.

While House District 7 is currently comprised of Gregg and Upshur counties, newly drawn maps have added Marion and Harrison counties to the district. The change will take effect following the November election.

