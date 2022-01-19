State Rep. Dean to speak at Harrison County Republican Women lunch
Harrison County Republican Women will host House District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview), the new legislator for the area, as the guest speaker for the group’s monthly luncheon on Friday.
The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marshall Elks Lodge. Lunch is $13 and will be provided by Enoch’s Stomp. Membership dues are $35. To RSVP, contact Cathy Lay at (903) 686-0621.
Dean will serve a fourth term representing House District 7 after drawing no opponents, Republican or Democrat, for the March primary.
While House District 7 is currently comprised of Gregg and Upshur counties, newly drawn maps have added Marion and Harrison counties to the district. The change will take effect following the November election.