State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, says Texas legislators need to prioritize property tax relief, improve infrastructure and strengthening the state’s savings accounts.
Dean singled out his legislative priorities on Tuesday, the first day of the 88th Legislature. Dean represents District 7, which includes Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties.
“It has been my honor to stand up for our East Texas values the last three sessions, said Dean in a statement. “The woke left continues to seek to weaken our borders, undermine law enforcement, and limit our rights. This session I will ensure Texas continues to stand as a beacon of freedom and opportunity where we respect the rule of law.”
Dean added that with Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s recent announcement of nearly $33 billion budget surplus, “the legislature has an unprecedented opportunity to provide significant relief to taxpayers, improve critical infrastructure, and maintain our commitment to fiscal conservatism by strengthening our state savings accounts, including the Rainy Day Fund.”
Dean said he would “fight to keep our economy humming by reducing property taxes, prioritizing East Texas road improvement projects, and fighting to help our retired teachers keep up with living expense increases due to inflation.”
“This session, the Legislature must ensure that we tackle meaningful, long-term property tax relief,” said Dean. “East Texas families must receive lasting relief beyond the previous one-time fixes.”