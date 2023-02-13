State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview) has been appointed to the state affairs committee and reappointed to the environmental regulation committee, Dean’s office announced this week.
Dean represents Texas House District 7, including Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
“I want to thank Speaker Phelan for his confidence in me and for the opportunity to represent East Texas values on two committees of such importance,” Dean said.
The state affairs committee’s broad jurisdiction covers all “questions and matters of state policy” and “the administration of state government.” In practice, historically the committee has heard legislation regarding the largest and most heavily debated issues.
“Much of the legislation that addresses our biggest challenges in Texas goes through the highly-consequential state affairs committee,” said Dean. “I’m extremely honored to be the only voice from East Texas on this panel and to ensure our conservative values are reflected in the bills we pass.”
Dean will also return as a veteran member of the environmental regulation committee. Dean currently serves as the general manager of Thomas Oilfield Services and previously as founder and CEO of several other companies in the oil and gas industry. Dean said, like many Texans, he knows firsthand how the Biden administration’s harmful Green New Deal regulations could cripple the Texas economy and energy jobs.
“We need strong industry leaders protecting our small businesses and energy producers from job-killing regulations,” said Dean. “I am excited to continue my work on the committee that does just that.”
Dean is serving his fourth term in the Texas House.