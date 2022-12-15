JEFFERSON — A Community Town Hall meeting is set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, in Marion County, with guest speakers State Rep. Jay Dean and County Judge Leward LaFleur.
The meeting is hosted by Pct. 5 Republican Chairman Zack Baldwin and will be held at the Haywood House, 202 S. Market St., in Jefferson. The topic of discussion is “Heading into the Legislative session.”
LaFleur has served as Marion County judge since his election to office in the March 2018 primary.
Dean, R-Longview, represents the newly redrawn House District 7 at the state Capitol. While House District 7 was formerly comprised of only Gregg and Upshur counties, newly drawn maps have added Marion and Harrison to the district. The change took effect following the November election.
Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served. For more information, contact Baldwin at (903) 930-1769 or at Zbaldwintx@gmail.com.