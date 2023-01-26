State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview) was the guest speaker for Harrison County Republican Women’s monthly luncheon in Marshall to talk about what the Texas Legislature plans to focus on this upcoming session.
The luncheon took place on Jan. 20.
“In our upcoming budget that’s been proposed by the legislators, they’re talking about a $15 billion dollar investment to compress property taxes,” Dean said. “That’s huge. Historically huge.”
The HCRW monthly meeting opened as usual with prayer and the pledge to the flag, which were followed by lunch. The keynote speaker, Dean, then took the podium and advocated against rising property taxes.
“We are broadening up our tax base to sort of spread that and take some of the pressure off of the homeowner. If you spread that sales tax out over a broader base, that revenue offsets, which you even get from property tax,” he said.
Dean is excited to not have to raise property taxes, and he praised Texas’ record-setting budget surplus.
Following Dean’s remarks, Veronica King, the HCRW treasurer, gave an organization financial report. Gladys Fant then conducted a raffle, and Shelby Chamberlain, the legislature chair, gave a “Watchdog” report.
Dean, who represents House District 7, is serving his fourth term. Redistricting means House District 7 recently expanded to include Gregg, Upshur, Harrison and Marion counties.
“I’m excited about my new role as a State Representative for Harrison and Marion County,” said Dean. “The exciting thing right now, from an economic development standpoint: we’ve got two major projects that we’re working on for Harrison County that could mean several thousand jobs, investments of [billions of dollars] for Harrison County. You know what that means? Jobs, jobs, and more jobs.”