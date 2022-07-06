Texas District 1 State Rep. Gary VanDeaver stopped in Harrison County recently to tour the Texas State Technical College in Marshall campus and get a detailed presentation of several of its program offerings.
VanDeaver toured the campus with TSTC Marshall administrators, including campus Provost Bart Day.
While VanDeaver does not directly represent Harrison County, he said many of his district’s members choose to attend TSTC Marshall to take advantage of their program offerings. Texas District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean, who does represent Harrison County, previously toured the campus this spring, Day said.
VanDeaver said student debt is always a concern as a member of the Texas legislature and he was specifically interested in TSTC’s performance based education funding formula.
“TSTC is on a very different funding formula than any other higher education institutions in the state,” TSTC Associate Vice Chancellor Marlene McMichael said previously. “TSTC operates on a 100 percent outcomes based methodology. Most higher education institutions are based on funding from a combination of the ninth day of class enrollment and how many hours those students are taking. TSTC is not funded until the student graduates from TSTC and has been in the workforce for five years.”
VanDeaver said he wanted to make his first ever visit to the Marshall campus to learn about the region’s industry driven program offerings and learn more about its funding formula.
“I serve on the Community college Finance Commission and we’ve been looking at different funding models,” VanDeaver said. “We are very interested in TSTC’s model. We are looking at any ways it could be used at the regular community college level.”
TSTC Marshall will soon undergo an expansion of several of its programs, including its diesel technology program and will also look to add new programs, including plumbing and HVAC, Day said.