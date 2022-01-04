Marshall isn’t just welcoming a new year this week; winter temperatures dropping down to 20 and 30 degrees are here in Marshall.
Marshall first responders and CenterPoint energy offer the community tips on staying safe and warm in the cold weather.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper shared that as the temperatures begin to drop, community members should be cautious of fire hazards in their home, citing that half of all home fires occurring during the months of December, January and February.
Cooper said that heating equipment in homes causes one in every seven home fires, and one in six home fire deaths.
To protect your house and your family as the weather gets colder, Cooper said that all community members need to be sure to follow these tips:
- Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from any heat source.
- Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far from the house as possible.
- Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.
- Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents once a year.
- Plug only one heating appliance into an outlet at one time.
- Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet away from your home and any nearby buildings.
CenterPoint Energy also offered a number of tips for community members to keep safe and stay warm affordably as cold temperatures persist.
Make sure your heating system is working properly. Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation.
Use space heaters safely. Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off feature, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.
Immediately report a suspected natural gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786. Don’t use electric switches/outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or in close proximity to the location, or do anything that could cause a spark.
CenterPoint Energy also offered a number of tips of how to heat your home efficiently this year, helping Marshall community members save money while also staying warm.
Furnace: A furnace is the largest natural gas consuming appliance:
- Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees. If possible, set it at 65 degrees when you are home and 60 degrees when you are away from home.
- Lowering your thermostat can help you save on your annual heating costs. Installing a programmable thermostat can help you automatically control your heat usage. Add on extra layers of clothing to keep warm.
- Change your air filters monthly. A dirty filter restricts airflow and can increase the operating cost of your furnace by as much as 10 percent. A good reminder is to change the filter each time you receive your natural gas bill.
Other appliances: Although they consume less natural gas, you can still maximize their efficiency:
- Run your washing machine, dish washer and gas dryer only with full loads.
- Make your home more airtight and keep cold air outside:
- Seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts with caulk or weather-stripping. The most common places where air escapes in homes are floors, walls, ceilings, ducts, fireplaces, plumbing penetrations, doors, windows, fans, vents and electrical outlets.
- If it has been a while, consider adding more insulation in your attic.
- On sunny days, open draperies and blinds to let the sun’s warmth in. Close them at night to insulate against the cold air outside.
Marshall can expect a drop in temperatures, fluctuating throughout the week before thunderstorms hit during the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 58, though winds will be high throughout the day. Wednesday temperatures go up slightly to a high of 62, with winds slowing down for the day.
Temperatures begin to drop once again Thursday, with a high of 53 and low of 24, and Friday they’ll drop again with a high of 48 and a low of 30. Both Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny.
On Saturday and Sunday, Marshall residents can expect thunderstorms to begin rolling into town. Throughout the day Saturday, there is a 30 chance of storms, with a 40 percent chance predicted into the evening.
Community members can expect a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms on Sunday, though temperatures will start to go back up with a high near 67.