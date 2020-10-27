With Halloween fast approaching this year, families have more to worry about then they usually do. However, staying safe doesn’t have to stop the fun this year.
The Center for Disease Control recommends finding alternatives to trick or treating this year, including pumpkin carving to put on display, hosting an in house Halloween scavenger hunt for children, hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest and even hosting a Halloween movie night with the people you live with.
Additional potential activities that are moderate risk, according to the CDC, include:
- Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).
- Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade or costume party where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart
- Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart
- If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart
- Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.
For community members who will still be trick or treating this year, the Marshall Police Department encourages everyone to remember their basic Halloween safety tips before going out.
Be sure to bring a flashlight if going out after dark, and fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you. Community members should also remember to walk from house to house, looking both ways before crossing the street.
All props should be soft, and no part of the costume should impair vision or movement.
Parents should also be sure to examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before allowing children to eat them. Eat only factory-wrapped candy, and avoid eating homemade treats offered by strangers.
MPD said parents should also be sure to:
- Make sure children are supervised as they cross the street.
- Drive slowly.
- Watch for children in the street and on medians.
- Exit driveways carefully.
- Have children get out of cars on the curbside, not on the traffic side.
The National Fire Protection Association also urges everyone to keep fire safety in mind during Halloween this year, particularly when decorating with candles and electrical lighting.
“Because typical Halloween activities like trick-or-treating may be curtailed or even canceled in some communities, we suspect an even bigger focus on Halloween decorating in and around homes this year,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “We urge everyone to carefully consider fire safety to ensure that celebrations remain festively spooky, not hazardous.”
According to NFPA, candles are among the leading causes of U.S. home fires. NFPA’s latest U.S. Home Candle Fires report shows that an annual average of 7,610 home fires are started by candles, resulting in 81 deaths, 677 injuries and $278 million in direct property damage.
In addition, an average of 770 home fires started when decorations ignited. These fires caused an average of two civilian deaths, 20 civilian injuries, and $11.1 million in direct property damage per year.
NFPA offers these reminders to make sure everyone’s Halloween celebrations stay safe:
- Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns.
- Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.
- When using electrical lighting to decorate your home, make sure it is used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
- Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
- Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes. Make sure all smoke alarms are working.
- For families still planning to attend Halloween parties or go trick-or-treating:
- When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric that could come in contact with open flames or other heat sources.
- Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.
- Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costumes.