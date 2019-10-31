With Halloween today, the Marshall and Waskom police departments encourage all community members to be safe when trick-or- treating this year.
“Halloween is an exciting time of year for kids, and to help them have a safe holiday, here are some tips,” said Marshall Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames.
The American Academy of Pediatrics offers tips to keeping safe during this holiday season.
Costumes
Make costumes bright and reflective, with shows that fit well. Make sure costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement and contact with flame.
Adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags can help add greater visibility to pre-purchased costumes.
The AAP also suggests avoiding masks, and possibly substituting non-toxic makeup or decorative hats as a way to prevent masks limiting a persons vision.
Also, always make sure that all costumes, wigs and other accessories are labeled clearly indicating they are flame resistant.
If accessories include swords, canes, or sticks be sure that they are not long or sharp to avoid children harming themselves with them.
They also suggest avoiding decorative contact lenses.
“While the packaging on decorative lenses will often make claims such as ‘one size fits all,’ or ‘no need to see an eye specialist,’ using decorative contact lenses without a prescription is both dangerous and illegal. This can cause pain, inflammation, and serious eye disorders and infections, which may lead to permanent vision loss,” the APA warns.
Make sure all children are reminded how to call 9-1-1, or their local emergency number, in case of an emergency.
Carving
Young children should never carve pumpkins. Children can draw a face with markers, while their parents can do the cutting.
Consider substituting a flashlight or glow stick instead of a candle to light your pumpkin. If you do use a candle, a votive candle is safest.
Candlelit pumpkins should be placed on a sturdy table, far away from curtains and other flammable objects, and not on a porch or any path where visitors may pass close by.
Lit pumpkins should not be left unattended.
Home
To keep homes safe for trick-or-treaters, home owners should remove trip hazards including garden hoses, toys, bikes and lawn decorations.
Home owners should check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.
Make sure all pets are restrained so they don’t inadvertently jump on or bite a trick-or-treater or run away.
Trick-or-treating
A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
Make sure to have flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts.
If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route with them. Always agree on a specific time when they should return home.
Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for candy.
Because pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween, remind trick-or-treaters:
Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.
Carry a cellphone for quick communication.
Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.
- If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.
- Never cut across yards or use alleys.
- Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out of driveways.
- Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will!
Always alert law enforcement authorities immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.
Healthy
A good meal prior to parties and trick-or-treating will discourage youngsters from filling up on Halloween treats.
Consider purchasing non-candy treats for trick-or-treaters who visit your home, such as coloring books or pens and pencils.
When children get home sort and check treat packaging.
Though tampering is rare, an adult should closely examine all treats and throw away any spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items.
Try to ration collected treats for the days and weeks following Halloween.
Be sure to have a safe and happy Halloween night.