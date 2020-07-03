When we think of the Fourth of July we think of fireworks, hot dogs and picnics; but when Dr. Faber White thinks of the holiday, he thinks of countless hours stitching up hand wounds and treating minor burns.
That’s because the Fourth of July can also be dangerous, especially for community members who choose to purchase fireworks to shoot off on their own.
The Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth wants citizens to remember that it is illegal to possess or discharge fireworks within the city limits of Marshall.
However, for those who are outside of the city limits, many of those who may be injured due to the explosives would be brought to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall for treatment, where they may meet Dr. White.
The most common types of injuries during the holiday come from minor burns from sparklers or other similar items, as well as hand injuries, some which can be very severe, due to community members holding fireworks as they light them.
“I am always amazed by the ingenuity people have when it comes to hurting themselves,” White said with a laugh.
Though these are the most common, White said they are by no means the only way you can get hurt this holiday. White said that eye injuries from roman candles also happen, among a large variety of other possibilities.
“No one thinks they are going to get hurt until it happens to them,” White said. “It’s because they can go buy them, and they don’t need I.D. or to be a certain age, and because of that they assume that fireworks are safe.”
He said that one of the most common mistakes that people can make is to light a firework while you are holding it, instead of the proper way, which is to light the firework after it is situated on the ground.
“The best way to be sure to stay safe this weekend is to go to a fireworks show, instead of setting them off at home,” White said.
The Texas A&M Forest Service also urged the public to be cautious with outdoor activities this weekend, since fireworks can also pose a serious fire hazard.
According to the group, approximately 90 percent of wildfires are caused by humans and their activities, and Independence Day is one of the top days for reported wildfires.
“We encourage everyone to be cautious with fireworks and outdoor activities this holiday,” said Bruce Woods, Texas A&M Forest Service Mitigation and Prevention Department Head. “Dry conditions can quickly turn an unattended spark into a wildfire.”
Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire officials are advising the public to be aware of the drying conditions returning this week that may contribute to rapidly growing wildfires. Hot and dry weather conditions reduce the moisture content in grass and woody vegetation, which increases the potential for wildfire ignitions. Any ongoing green up from recent rainfalls will likely fade.
“Help our heroes this Fourth of July holiday, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karen Stafford, Texas A&M Forest Service Mitigation and Prevention Department Program Coordinator. “Continue to help our firefighters limit exposure by preventing wildfires and being safe with your outdoor activities. Remember to do your part, and don’t let a wildfire start.”
The group offered these tips to prevent forest fires this Fourth of July:
- Follow local burn regulations and be cautious with outdoor activities that may cause a spark. Check local restrictions regarding fireworks and use caution if you intend to use them this weekend.
- Avoid using fireworks around dry vegetation and always keep a water source nearby.
- Avoid parking and idling in tall, dry grass. Catalytic converters can get hot enough to ignite the grass under a vehicle.
- Be sure chains and other metal parts aren’t dragging from your vehicle- they throw sparks.
- Avoid placing your grill near flammable vegetation or materials, never leave your grill unattended, and ensure coals are completely extinguished when you are done.
- If using firearms, avoid shooting at rocks or metal objects as these can cause sparks, and avoid shooting into dry grass or vegetation. Know your ammunition; tracer and full metal jacket (FMJ) ammunition have a high potential to cause sparks.