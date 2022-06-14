The first week of the Wiley College “STEMulate” Summer Camp concluded on Friday, June 10. Teachers, a peer instructor and students engaged in interactive activities throughout the event Friday.
Wiley College’s “STEMulate” Summer Camp is a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program for high school students.
“It’s amazing to see how the program has evolved over these years,” former Wiley College professor Dr. Brooke Woodard said, “This is something we wanted; this tech portion... We wanted something like this in the beginning.”
Since 2017, Woodard, who is now a math teacher at Marshall Junior High, has co-directed the program with Dr. Stephanie Gorski, department chair of biology at Wiley College.
Woodard spoke on the newly formed partnership between Wiley College and Southern University Shreveport Louisiana “(this) is something we wanted to be able to do; to open it up and to have it grow.”
Classes are held between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the Wiley College and SUSLA campuses. Wiley’s campus provides transportation to SUSLA.
The program runs from June 6 to June 17, giving high school students and some eighth graders the opportunity to stay on top of STEM-related subjects. The program is completely free for all participants.
“The idea behind the program is to encourage students from underrepresented groups to go into college science and math majors and also to improve their scores on weed-out classes, like particularly math” said Gorski, “Just giving them some interest and some confidence and desire to come into these STEM majors.”
So far, “STEMulate” has proven to be very hands on. The students have made rubber band cross bows and have designed games. Friday’s class last week was about coding with robots with plans for the next class be making mouse trap cars.
This is the program’s first year back since the global pandemic. Planning was “hectic,” according to Gorski, because pandemic protocols and concerns made this a stop-and-start project at times.
“Because of all of the unknowns we had to do things last minute but so far so good” she said.
This year’s only teaching assistant is Thomas Leggs, a Wiley College senior from California. The biology major made it his mission this summer to work in his field, and Dr. Gorski provided him with the position at the Wiley College STEMulate Summer Camp.
Leggs expressed how the youth factor plays a major role and being able to connect with the students. “I allow them room to be themselves; them to be young and them to have their vitality in class” he said, “With this program I feel like it’s going to be able to shine a light on the sciences; on the Science Baker Building cause that’s my favorite building here at Wiley.”
For more information on this summer camp, contact Gorski, Department Chair of Biology, at sgorski@wileyc.edu or visit www.wileyc.edu.