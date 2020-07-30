While many locally owned businesses come and go, Rainbow Floral, at 314 E. Travis St. in Marshall, has been open and operating in town since 1904.
Melba Beane, a store employee, said that she has worked at the shop for 59 years, staying through six different store owners.
“I love it,” Beane said. “I love people, I love meeting new people and working here.”
The current owner of the store, Janice McCoy-Wells, has owned the shop since 1996, when she moved to town with her family after its purchase.
McCoy-Wells said that she knew the couple who owned the shop before her, who were from Marshall, but she is not from the area herself, which she added made the first few years of business more challenging.
“When we first opened I think I worked seven days a week for the first four or five years,” she said.
However, McCoy-Wells said that she wouldn’t change it for anything, considering the great community and business she has been able to build since her move.
24 years later McCoy-Wells no longer works seven days a week, but her level of dedication and love to the floral business has not diminished.
She said that before purchasing the flower shop she worked in a different shop, as well as working with silk rose displays, which gave her experience and a unique perspective on floral arrangements.
She said that one of the things that make Rainbow Floral unique in the area is their custom-made designs.
“It’s so much more fun when they call up or come in and tell us ‘These are for this person, and this is the kind of flower they like and this is what they don’t’ and when they let us choose the flowers we think are the prettiest,” she said.
Since reopening after initially shutting down due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, McCoy-Wells said that business has been solid, though much has been focused on funeral work.
During an average year she said that Valentine’s Day and Mothers’ Day are the stores two biggest selling days, but that they remain open and sell floral arrangements throughout the year.
“It’s something that I love, and I am happy to be able to do it here,” McCoy-Wells said.