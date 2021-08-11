On Aug. 28 community members can take a visit back to the era of rock ’n’ roll legends by heading to Memorial City Hall for Sting Ray Anthony’s Juke Box Rock show.
Anthony will be performing hits by Ritchie Valens, Rick Nelson, Buddy Holly, The Ventures and more, in a highly personalized and energetic performance.
“I do this because I love to get out and get to know people,” Anthony said. “I do it to keep the music alive, this is American music, ya know? This is important.”
Anthony started performing when he was just out of high school, though he said his love for rock n’ roll started when he was just nine years old.
From just one track on his mother’s Elvis record, he said that he was hooked on the music, a passion that followed him throughout his life.
“From that day on I got so consumed with his voice and the music,” he said.
Now Anthony calls on his 40 years of experience as a musician and performer, having spent a large portion of his career performing the hits of the era of rock n’ roll, to perform in his own show all over the country.
“I am blessed; I really am,” he said. “I have traveled all over the country. I got to meet so many of my heroes, these amazing rock n’ roll legends.”
He said that the performance is very high energy, and personalized for the audience, with community members encouraged to get up out of their seats and dance, as well as shout out song suggestions.
The show is part of an ongoing tour, with this visit the first time that the performance will be shown in Marshall.
The performance is family friendly, with Anthony encouraging everyone interested in coming to bring their friends and family to the show.
“When people say they’re coming out to my shows, I always tell them to bring their kids and grand kids, and tell all their friends about it,” Anthony said. “Rock n’ roll is something that everyone can enjoy, and I think we need the younger generation to be there for it to keep it alive.”
The performance will be held on Aug. 28 at Memorial City Hall starting at 6 p.m. An opening performance by Shake, Rattle and Roll will kick off the show before Sting Ray Anthony takes the stage.
For tickets to the upcoming performance community members can go to www.memorialcityhall.com.