A stolen vehicle was found crashed into the old St. Joseph Catholic School building located at 2307 S. Garrett St. in Marshall on Thursday, the Marshall Police Department said.

Lt. Len Ames said that around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, officers discovered the vehicle crashed into the side of the building, with no one located inside of the car.

Recommended For You


Tags

City Reporter

Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.