A stolen vehicle was found crashed into the old St. Joseph Catholic School building located at 2307 S. Garrett St. in Marshall on Thursday, the Marshall Police Department said.
Lt. Len Ames said that around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, officers discovered the vehicle crashed into the side of the building, with no one located inside of the car.
He stated that based on the scene it appears that being unfamiliar with the roads, the driver of the vehicle seems to have blown through a stop sign and accidentally crashed into the old school building.
Ames added that the car itself was reported stolen out of Bossier City.
The school building sustained heavy damage, including a large hole, the loss of numerous bricks, large cracks that snaked up to the roofline and the removal of a statue of Mary.
The building’s new exterior wall hole had been temporarily boarded up with plywood by Thursday evening.