Texas country singer Stoney LaRue is set to perform this month as part of a benefit event that will raise money for the non-profit Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines.
LaRue will headline “The Big Pines Breakdown” concert along with special guests “The Bobby Irwin Band” on July 29 at Marshall City Arena.
The Big Pines Breakdown concert will benefit the nonprofit Boys & Girls Club of The Big Pines, which is based in Marshall, though the club operates several satellite sites at school districts across several counties in East Texas.
“The heart of what we do and who we are is to give children a safe, loving, fun place to reach their fullest potential,” Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines CEO Chad Patterson said previously. “Our hope is for every child to become caring, responsible, productive adults. Every dollar raised and invested in our cause goes directly to this mission.”
Tickets are now on sale for the concert, which is set for 7:30 p.m. on July 29 at Marshall City Arena, located at 3310 Poplar St. in Marshall. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the opening band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., with LaRue taking the stage at 9 p.m.
LaRue, a singer and song-writer with more than two decades in the business, has sold more than one million albums and singles throughout his career. Performing more than 200 live shows throughout the year, across the nation, LaRue is known for his country/rock style and has recently released his latest album, “Onward.”
“You have to be willing to live it,” LaRue said in a statement about his most recent album. “That’s the only way to make it, and the way that I’ve made it. But I’m not haphazard in what I’m writing or singing anymore. I’m more focused and looking ahead to what I want to achieve.”
Coolers will be welcome at the event and general admission guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A limited number of VIP, meet and greet tickets are available and event sponsorships are also still available.
General admission tickets are $30 and children’s tickets aged 12 years old and under are $12. Pit pass tickets start at $55 and VIP meet and greet tickets start at $125.
To purchase tickets or to sign up for a sponsorship, visit the Club’s website at www.begreateasttexas.com.