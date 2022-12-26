Stoney Thomas, an accredited asset management specialist with Edward Jones, recently renovated the historical Naendell-Crouse home where his business is located at 1103 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall.
Thomas and Edward Jones moved into the building in around October 2020, after making the purchase in August of that year and working to bring the structure up to code.
“We had COVID-19, and everything else that really didn’t allow us to do a full open house or do the renovations that we wanted to do at that time,” Thomas said.
Earlier this year, however, the business started to address those desired changes, hiring Thomas’s sister Meredith Ellis, an interior designer from the Dallas area, to come into Marshall and renovate the old home.
The original home was constructed in 1908, when the property was purchased by Charles Naendell, who then hired Frank Moos to build a one-story frame, wood-singled roof on the lot.
Naendell and later his wife, Kate Naendell, lived in the home for the rest of their lives, which was originally constructed in the prevailing Queen Anne style.
In 1951, the home was gifted to Kate Naendell’s niece, Jocelyn Crouse and her husband Howard Crouse, who then worked to renovate the home themselves.
The Crouse family added a wide range of luxuries to the home, including carpets, new floors and walls, air conditioning and even a new suite of living spaces.
Eventually in 1987, the home left possession of Naendell-Crouse family, with a niece selling the property to a local hair stylist. The home was sold again a few years later, with Jerry and Carroll Shipman purchasing the property in 1990. Local attorney Michael Smith purchased the home in 1994, and is still the owner today.
The home also often appears in the annual Wonderland of Lights candelight home tour, appearing for the first time in the tour in 1989.
Thomas said that throughout the recent renovations, the company looked to keep the original design of the home, while offering an updated feeling to the interior of the building.
The home was renovated to restore the original wood floors, update the electrical and plumbing, and also open up the original front walk way, which was separated in a previous renovation.
The home itself was redone in light blues and greens, with a beach and outdoor theme present throughout the structure.
Thomas held an open house earlier this year, welcoming the community and clients to visit the home and see what changes have been made.
“We really wanted to create a more homey feeling here, where our clients can come and feel comfortable,” Thomas said.
He added that he hoped the renovations would allow the business to open the house up more to the public, with plans to host community educational events at the business.
Thomas currently works at the Edward Jones office in Marshall with his staff, comprised of Katie Vernon, the senior branch office administrator, and Preston Paul, a registered branch associate.