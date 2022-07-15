JEFFERSON — A brief but powerful thunderstorm that hit downtown Jefferson late Wednesday prompted community members to lend a helping hand Thursday morning as they tried to right the damage.
While National Weather Service in Shreveport Meteorologist Danyon Hill said Thursday that downburst winds hit Jefferson during Wednesday’s storm, with fallen trees and tree limbs left scattered all over downtown on Thursday.
“We had no injuries, thankfully, but we did have some roof damage to a home, some minor damage to another home and a car was totaled by fallen trees and the massive straight line winds,” Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said Thursday. “We have a ton of fallen tree limbs and large branches all over the area.”
Baker said Moseley, Line, Dallas and Lake Streets in downtown Jefferson seemed to take the brunt of the storm damage.
Jefferson Lions Club members, who were set to host their monthly meeting on Thursday, cancelled the meeting and instead opted to lend a helping hand to their fellow community members to help clean up the damage.
“We are aware of the damage there in Jefferson but we did not have anything on the radar that indicated rotation,” Hill said. “During this time of year, the conditions are not really conducive to tornadic activity. That’s not to say it can’t happen, but in this case, the damage was due to downburst winds. The environment right now during these summer months is very conducive to powerful downburst winds during thunderstorms.”