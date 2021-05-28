Thunder, lightning and high winds woke many Marshall residents early Friday morning as a line of severe storms rolled through the area.
According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, sustained winds with the line of weather was approximately 33 mph with gusts up to 51 mph.
Approximately half an inch of rain fell with the storms on already saturated soil due to precipitation that has fallen over the past several weeks.
A resident in Marshall in the 500 block of South Allen Boulevard was in for a surprise when she found a tree had fallen on her home. No one was injured in the accident.
Other trees, leaves and limbs could be found down throughout town. Harrison County Sheriff's Office reported trees down throughout the county which contributed to power outages.
As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, SWEPCO announced that approximately 13,000 customers were without power, including 11,700 in Louisiana and 1,300 in East Texas.
Time estimates for restoration for Marshall and Longview were estimated at 10 p.m. Friday. Other estimates included 3 p.m. Sunday for the Shreveport district, 6 p.m. Friday for Hornbeck and 10 p.m. Friday for Mansfield and Natchitoches.
SWEPCO and contractor crews continue to assess damage and restore power as safely and quickly as possible, officials stated in a press release.
Power outages were affecting the light at Loop 390 and Grand on Friday, possibly contributing to at least one car accident.
According to the NWS, more rain is possible Friday night but severe weather is not anticipated.