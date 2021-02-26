Stormy Nickerson, the city of Marshall’s communication coordinator, stepped down from her position on Friday, with new coordinator Jasmine Rios prepped to step into her position.
Nickerson said that she was not looking for a new job when an unexpected phone call gave her an offer she couldn’t refuse.
“One of my biggest passions is housing,” Nickerson said.
Through her new position, Nickerson said that she will be working to connect residents in Texas with housing funding, working directly with professional grant writers to make a difference communities across North Texas.
Nickerson said that she plans to stay on as a volunteer of the city for two months to complete the ongoing mural project to fund the new Animal Adoption Center currently under construction.
“This project is something I have been working on for a long time, and I really want to stress how important it is to support this project, these funds are going to be used to furnish the interior of the shelter, for the next 50 years,” Nickerson said.
Community members interested in supporting the fundraiser can go to http://www.marshalltexas.net, with sponsorships available from April 30, 2021.
Before working with the city, Nickerson spent over a decade working locally at Patterson Dodge Jeep Ram, and then 15 months as the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
“I am very grateful for the people I have been able to work with, and the everything I have been able to learn working for the city of Marshall,” Nickerson said.
Rios has been working with the city for three months, and training with Nickerson to take over her position for the last two weeks.
“I am eager to step into this position,” Rios said, “I have always wanted to work for city government, so when this opportunity came up it was great.”
Rios graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler in Spring 2020 with a degree in Marketing.