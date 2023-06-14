The Marshall Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Hanson Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday where a home was reportedly engulfed in flames.
The house was reportedly abandoned. Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that there was one exposed property close to the fire, but that firefighters were able to keep fire from causing damage to it.
There were no injuries reported and no one appeared to be in the home during the fire, according to Cooper.
The department requested that if anyone has any information pertaining to this fire, to please contact Marshall Police, Crime Stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department.