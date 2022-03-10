HALLSVILLE — A student-led Community Color Run event in Hallsville recently raised more than $10,000 for a Hallsville ISD student battling a health issue.
Hallsville ISD Intermediate School teacher Alaina Hamilton had an idea months ago to come up with a way to encourage her fifth grade students to meet goals, learn math and simultaneously give back to the community.
After a couple of months of meeting their goals and raising funds, Hamilton’s students decided they wanted to do more to not only help the community, but specifically help their fellow student Ellie Kate Williams, who was born with AHC (Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood), a rare neurological disorder.
The students asked permission to create their own community event to help raise funds in Williams’ honor, and after getting the go ahead from administration and Hallsville city officials, the students were off and running — literally.
The Color Our Community with Kindness Color Run was born, and students worked hard to organize, budget and plan the one-mile run event and obstacle course.
The Saturday event was a huge success, with 250 family and community members attending the run, obstacle course and carnival games, which allowed the students to raise more than $10,000 in Williams’ honor.
Donations are still being collected, and those who wish to donate should contact contact Hamilton at ahamilton@hisd.com.
The students also gave thanks to the event’s sponsors, Premiere Management, Peters of Longview, the Williams family, the Pipak family and First Baptist Church of Hallsville.