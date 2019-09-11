A nursing student at East Texas Baptist University was struck by a car Wednesday morning.
The incident took place at 8:09 a.m. at the corner of South Lafayette Street and East Houston Street.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that EMT's were on the scene to treat the student for non life threatening injuries.
The student was then admitted to the hospital.
Cooper said that the student is expected to make a full recovery.
"It was not serious injury, though we have to watch when there is a possible head injury," Cooper said.