Special “deputies” for MISD’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program for the week ending February 14 were Ella Grace Glanton and Maelyn Lewis of Sam Houston Elementary.
Ella Grace and Maelyn enjoyed lunch at Dairy Queen with MISD Police Chief Joe Arledge, City of Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth and Lula Waskom, Sam Houston Counselor.
Ella Grace is a fifth-grade student in Mrs. O’Connor’s class. She is the daughter of Tony and Lesley Glanton.
Maelyn is a fifth grade student in Mrs. Hines’ class. She is the daughter of Jim and Christey Lewis.
The two students were chosen to represent their school for their good citizenship, behavior and grades.
Special thanks to Dairy Queen for being one of seven local restaurants participating in the “Chow Down with the Chief” program.