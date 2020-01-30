Trinity School of Texas-Longview’s senior government class were in for a treat Tuesday as they learned a lesson in civics from one of the most notable federal judges in the nation, Marshall’s own Chief US District Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Rodney Gilstrap.
“We’re (studying) the three branches of government,” said teacher Tovah Robertson. “I wanted them to have the opportunity to meet a judge and ask questions.”
The teacher was thrilled that Gilstrap took time from his busy docket to oblige. Not only is he the presiding district judge at Marshall’s federal court, but he’s the chief judge in charge of the entire Eastern District of Texas’ court system, which encompasses the Beaumont, Lufkin, Marshall, Sherman, Plano, Texarkana and Tyler Divisions.
“We’re the third branch of government,” Gilstrap said of the judicial branch, which interprets the meaning of laws, applies laws to respective cases, and decides if laws violate the Constitution.
The judge schooled them on the two kinds of courts, the trial court and appellate courts, and how proceedings in those courts work.
He noted that Texas is one of three states in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which is one of the 13 appeals courts in the federal court system.
Gilstrap advised that Texarkana’s system is one-of-a-kind because half of it sits in Texas while the other half rests in Arkansas.
Thus, “you either appeal to the Eight Circuit or the Fifth Circuit,” he said of the unique distinction.
He further explained the role of the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the nation.
“Nine justices sit on that court,” Gilstrap said, explaining the justices are nominated by the president and must be approved by the Senate.
Entertaining questions from the students, Gilstrap advised that his own nomination as a federal judge was made in 2011 by the 44th president, Barack Obama. His appointment made the president’s fourth judicial pick for Texas, at the time.
“So on my wall, in my chambers, is my commission signed by the president,” the judge said, sharing how rigorous, yet rewarding the process of becoming a federal judge was.
After an extensive process — which included a televised review with the Senate Judiciary Committee, a lengthy questionnaire, an FBI background check and more — Gilstrap was among four nominees confirmed as U.S. District judges, by the Senate, at the time, through a voice vote. In addition to Gilstrap, two were from New York and the other was from Montana.
He was a practicing lawyer of 30 years when he expressed his interest in the judgeship.
“It’s not a job you learn on the job,” Gilstrap said, expounding on the wealth of knowledge he already needed to be familiar with.
The task requires him to be adept in criminal and civil matters, including patent law, which is a major part of his caseload, where parties feud over the most ingenious intellectual property and inventions used in everyday life, over the world.
Asked about the types of cases he sees, the judge said the criminal cases range from drugs to bank robberies to, unfortunately, child pornography. In addition to patent infringement, civil cases have included False Claim Act suits, breach of contracts, civil rights matters and others.
“If it’s a case (outlined in the US Constitution) it’s going to be in federal court,” Gilstrap advised.
He explained that the US District Court is a limited subject matter jurisdiction whereas the parties must prove to the court that they have a reason to file there.
Responding to a question about his duties, Gilstrap said his role is to oversee the flow of the trial, apply the rule of the law and rule by matter of evidence.
One neat aspect of his position is being the first to learn the jury’s unanimous verdict.
“That’s kind of fun,” he shared.
When court is not in session, the chief judge is busy drafting orders.
“It’s work whether I’m out here (in the courtroom) or in the chambers,” he said.
“I probably work more now than I ever did as a lawyer,” said Gilstrap, sharing he’s had anywhere from hundreds to thousands of civil cases on his caseload. “There’s a lot that goes on all the time.”
Most thrilling is being able to witness some of the greatest lawyers around the world litigate.
“This is a great job,” said Gilstrap.
“I get to see the best lawyers in the United States in this courtroom, and the best trial lawyers,” he said, noting how attorneys come from all over, including New York, California and D.C. to try their cases in Marshall’s federal court.
“I have the best seat in the house,” Gilstrap beamed.
Whether complex or minimal matters, Gilstrap said the lawyers give their best.
“I get good lawyers and they make everything here super interesting,” he said. “We’ve got that kind of cutting edge litigation here.
It’s a role he wouldn’t trade for anything. The judge encouraged the students who were interested in a profession in law to pursue their dream.
“It’s a great profession,” the judge said, sharing his personal journey of pursuing a law career.
The first on his father’s side to graduate from college, Gilstrap said he didn’t come to college to be a lawyer. There weren’t any lawyers in his family, he had never been in a courtroom nor ever met a lawyer. But after visiting with the dean of law at Baylor University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, he was inspired to enroll in law school.
“He saved me a place,” he said, noting he survived three years of law school. “I passed the bar and here I am.
His son, Stephen, and daughter-in-law, are attorneys.
“You can really impact lives as an attorney,” said Gilstrap.
He finds it worthwhile to also impact lives as a judge.
“Every ruling I make is looked at by a lawyer all over the country,” Gilstrap said. “So it’s serious stuff, but it’s very, very rewarding.”