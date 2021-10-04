The following students were named to honor roll lists at Price T. Young Elementary School.
A Honor Roll: Anthony Hernandez Baez, Jeylah Lee Blas, Da’Naysia Jonta Booty, Sophia Grace Castillo, Zaidee April Cruse, Alexandria Irene Marshall, Carmelo Rey El Gran McCall, Aali Kyle McCray, Adazelia Rose Pilot, Jermaine Tyrone Rudd, D’Kotiah Skyee Sessions, Carson Taylor Smith, Karisma Desiree Bush, Raeli Grace Divins, Zaynna Nevaeh Brightmon, Dorian Jarrell Douglas, Gunner Lane George, Paris Nicole Goss, Angel Alexis Hernandez, Armani Jada Jenkins, Shaquille Dashawn Johnson, Monnyia Khelece King, Zeonicka Lashae McCowan, James Glenn McHenry, Jaden Wayne Morgan, Ivy Lashann Odum, June Aubrey Tiner, Tressa Elaine Yawn, Princess Diamond Sessions, M’Layia Jekale Biddle, Jasion Rashon Rand, La’Riyah Christina Wilbert