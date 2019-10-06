MARSHALL – Marshall High School senior Josh Torres has been honored with mention in the National Hispanic Recognition Program for his performance on the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The National Hispanic Recognition Program (NHRP) recognizes approximately 5,000 Hispanic/Latino junior each year from among the more than 400,000 juniors who take the PSAT. As with the National Merit Scholarship Program, NHRP uses the junior year PSAT/NMSQT as the qualifying test.
Torres is currently ranked in the top 10 of graduating seniors of the Class of 2020 at Marshall High School. He is the son of Lorena Torres and Alfredo Cervantes of Marshall.