This week’s special “deputies” for MISD’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program are Addison Bermudez and Emma May of David Crockett Elementary.
Addison and Emma enjoyed a special lunch at Golden Corral with MISD Police Chief Joe Arledge and Mrs. Davia Morrison, Assistant Principal at DC.
Addison is a second-grade student in Mrs. Croley’s class at Crockett. She is the daughter of April Rodgers and Hector Bermudez.
Emma is the daughter of Jeffery May and Jessica Cox. She is a first-grade student in Mrs. Warren’s class at Crockett.
The two students were chosen to represent their school this week for their good citizenship, behavior and grades.
Special thanks to Golden Corral for being one of seven local restaurants participating in the “Chow Down with the Chief” program.