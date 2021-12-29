Eighty-three students from across 13 different states came to rein in the New Year with Josey Ranch and its crew during the ranch’s final clinic of the year, which ends today.
Throughout the week, students worked on barrel racing techniques, training methods, and learning how to practice with R.E. and Martha Josey and their staff.
“We love teaching students all year, but the clinics around the holidays are always a little special,” explained Martha’s nephew and Josey instructor Gary Arthur. “We have taught thousands of students in the last 54 years, and they have all become part of the Josey Family. When we get to see returning students around the holiday times it’s a special experience, not to mention meeting new students and adding to the ranch family. Then after the last clinics of 2021, we get to start planning for the Reunion and Junior World Races, where we get to see hundreds of students at once!”
Along with R.E., Martha and Arthur, Josey Ranch has a hard working staff that works year-round to teach the future generation of barrel racers. Many of the staff members not only live in Marshall but also drive in from across Texas and Louisiana.
The staff includes Ty and Lisa Mitchell, Terry Thomas, Pamella Randall, Suvoy and Cheryl Rosser, Ashley Schenck, Elaine Lambino, Whitney Bettis, Marj Dahle, Micah Sebranke, Keely Henry and Haley Coleman.
The clinic is perfectly timed after the completion of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) on Dec. 12, with barrel racers across the world preparing to get in the saddle and start practicing for the 2022 Rodeo Season.
Every year professional athletes compete on the pro rodeo circuit for their chance to run at the Superbowl of rodeo, the NFR, in December. Eleven-time NFR Qualifier and World Champion Barrel Racer Martha Josey and her husband World Champion Calf Roper R.E. Josey offer experience to students coming to the clinics in preparation of next year’s competition.
One such student is Bella Blaylock, from Painsville, who is celebrating the New Year at Josey Ranch with her grandparents.
Blaylock said that her family comes out to the ranch every year for the clinics, and that she enjoys working with the staff.
“Everyone here is really nice, whenever I have a question it’s always easy to ask for help,” Blaylock said.
Brantley Morron was celebrating his first time participating in a clinic at the ranch this week, a tradition passed down to him by his mother, who he said has a love for barrel racing.
“It’s really fun, I love being out here,” Morron said.
Sadie Damuth, from Hallsville, said that this was her third visit to the ranch but that she has already made a lifelong friend in the dorms on her second trip.
Having switched recently from English back to barrel racing, Damuth said that she really enjoys the community aspect that Josey Ranch and barrel racing have to offer.
“It’s been a lot of fun, I always have a good time when I come out here,” she said.