JEFFERSON — Friends, family and classmates of slain Jefferson ISD senior Katelyn Mutai gathered together on Wednesday to honor her memory and host a balloon release.
The group met at Bulldog Stadium on Wednesday in memory of their friend, classmate and relative who died early Sunday in a fatal car wreck.
Mutai, 17, was killed while riding as a back seat passenger in a single vehicle roll over crash early Sunday on U.S. 59 North in Queen City. The driver, Nancy Pena, 17, of Linden was transported to a hospital for minor injuries following the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“It has been widely shared that Katelyn had many friends, and it is apparent that she was loved by all who knew her,” Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Monday. “She had a winning smile, a very upbeat personality, and a positive attitude.”