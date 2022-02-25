Local radio station 92.3 The Depot spread the love around East Texas this February by surprising a number of community members with a visit from Stupid Cupid.
Mary Lynne O’Neal, with 92.3 The Depot, said that this is the first year that the radio station has started the new promotion, which partnered with local businesses to offer a sweet surprise to contest winners.
“It’s just a fun, silly thing we wanted to do for our listeners,” Chip Arledge, with 92.3 The Depot said.
Local businesses including Black Coffee Records, Deborah’s Boutique, Pazzeria by Pietro’s, My Father’s Garden, The Red Poppy Salon & Day Spa, Kwik Kar Longview and KD’s Bush Hogging & Tractor Service all donated prizes that community members worked to win throughout the month.
Winners were selected off of the business’s Facebook page and were unaware that they were selected until Stupid Cupid showed up at their work place with their special surprise.
Seth Necessary with 92.3 The Depot was this year’s Stupid Cupid, dressed up as the holiday figure while he ventured to businesses across the East Texas area to surprise listeners.
Necessary surprised seven contest winners with O’Neal, reading the winners a poem before O’Neal presented them with their selected prizes.
O’Neal said that Arledge came up with the idea for the new event this year.
“It’s such a fun idea,” O’Neal said, “It’s a great way for us to get out and see people and just have some fun.”