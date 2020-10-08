Marshall ISD’s board of trustees approved a recommendation by MISD administration to provide a special “pandemic” pay scale for the district’s substitute teachers that will substantially increase the daily rates for subs in MISD classrooms during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Current, normal daily rates for substitute teachers in the district will effectively be doubled during the current pandemic this school year, according to the approved salary scale. For example, a substitute teacher who is a certified teacher will earn $160.00 per day now as compared to the normal $80 per day rate. Substitutes at Price T. Young Elementary will be bumped from the current $95 per day rate to a new $190.
The reason for the slight increase for a sub at PTY is because that campus is MISD’s most academically at-risk elementary campus.
The need for more substitute teachers has arisen as more MISD full-time teachers need time off due to COVID-related issues, either while self-quarantining or being required to quarantine under the district’s COVID-19 mitigation policy.
District officials stressed that the new pay scale for substitutes is temporary until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The new pay scale (daily rate) for substitute teachers in MISD is as follows:
Teacher Certified, Full Day, $160 (PTY, $190)
Teacher Certified, Half Day, $80 (PTY, $95)
- Long Term Sub, Certified, Full Day, $280 (PTY $310)
- Long Term Sub, Certified, Half Day, $140 (PTY $155)
Teacher Degreed, Full Day, $140 (PTY, $170)
Teacher Degreed, Half Day, $70 (PTY, 85)
- Long Term Sub, Degreed, Full Day, $230 (PTY, $260)
- Long Term Sub, Degreed, Half Day, $115 (PTY, $130)
Teacher Non-Degreed, Full Day, $120 (PTY, $150)
Teacher Non-Degreed, Half Day, $60 (PTY, $75)
- Long Term Sub, Non-Degreed, Full Day, $180 (PTY, $210)
- Long Term Sub, Non-Degreed, Half Day, $90 (PTY, $105)
Instructional Aide Sub, Full Day, $120 (PTY, $150)
Instructional Aide Sub, Half Day, $60 (PTY, $75)
A “long-term” substitute teacher assignment consists of working in the same assignment for 10 consecutive business days. Pay will increase to the long-term teacher sub rate beginning on the 11th day in the same assignment.
Anyone interested in becoming an MISD substitute teacher may contact the district’s Human Resources Department at 903-927-8704.