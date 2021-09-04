SCOTTSVILLE — Residents in Scottsville’s Sugarcreek addition hope to bring some attention to their pot-hole filled roads, and have turned to the Harrison County Commissioners Court for help.
“We’re in a situation,” resident Stan Mann said as he addressed the court on Tuesday, describing how residents are practically driving through yards to keep the potholes from swallowing their cars.
The situation is particularly stressful for residents because they pay taxes to Harrison County, but fall under the city of Scottsville, which doesn’t have a road and bridge department and no tax base to upkeep the roads on their own.
“They say we’re in the city of Scottsville. Well, the city of Scottsville has no tax base, so there’s no revenue for anything,” said Mann, a resident on Timber Drive in the subdivision.
Because the subdivision is incorporated into the city of Scottsville, Harrison County has no jurisdiction there.
Mann expressed that it’s particularly frustrating since residents pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes to the county, but can’t use the funds to fix their roads.
“I figured out we pay $150,000 to $200,000 in taxes to Harrison County every year for the last four years,” he said. “Not one penny had been spent in that addition by Harrison County.”
“They said they have no jurisdiction,” he said. “But, if you don’t pay your taxes, they’re going to take your house; but yet, they say they have no jurisdiction.
Mann described conditions of the roads to the court, sharing how impassable the roads are, specifically Timber Drive.
“Timber Drive is impassable,” he said. “You have to drive through people’s yards to get around it.
“Most everybody now, they want to drive the other way because the holes are so deep and so wide, that you can’t drive down the road,” he added. “And I’m not talking about four or five inches, I’m talking about some of them are eight inches (to a foot deep), and this is all up and down the road.”
Speaking on behalf of Sugarcreek residents, Mann said he’s open to suggestions from the county on how to remedy the issue.
“These roads have got to be fixed,” said Mann. “Like I said, driving through people’s yards is just ridiculous that you have to do that. That’s our situation.
“We’re paying all of our taxes to Harrison County. There’s no tax revenue in Scottsville. We’re trying to get something done. We have to have some kind of resolution to this.”
The county was able to help the Sugarcreek subdivision before, back in 2019, when repairs to a cross culvert located on Town Oaks Drive, within the Sugar Creek subdivision, was made possible through an interlocal agreement between Harrison County and the city of Scottsville. For that project, the city of Scottsville agreed to pay the county a projected $6,435.34 for the services.
Thanking Mann for bringing the latest road concerns to the court’s attention Tuesday, County Judge Chad Sims explained that the court was not allowed to respond to public comment. However, empathizing with the situation, Sims offered his card to follow-up on the issue in the future.
“We cannot respond to comment; we can listen, but we certainly want to see what we can do to help,” said Judge Sims. “I know it’s frustrating.’