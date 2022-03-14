The Harrison County Historical Museum recently received another treasure trove from the archived collection of Sullivan Funeral Home to help continue to benefit researchers and genealogists.
“The donations started by Ms. Ann Brannon reaching out and reminding us of what history that we have in our location, in our funeral home, and that history really needs to be shared with the community instead of it being just underneath our roof,” said Robert Coleman, managing partner of Sullivan Funeral Home.
Coleman said sharing the legacy was an easy decision to make as the funeral home will soon be celebrating nearly 100 years in the Marshall community.
“(The year) 2031 will be 100 years,” said Coleman. “And so we’ve got a lot of local history that we feel like needed to be shared and be released to the community so that if anyone has any questions about their heritage or about what happened to their family when their burial took place, then they will know that it is going to be stored properly and will be kept for future generations to be able to come and research.”
The recent donations, consisting of Sullivan Funeral Home records as well as maps of cemeteries within the city and county, is in addition to archives donated to the museum in 2020 by Bill Sullivan Jr., a third generation legacy of the Sullivan Funeral Home founding family. Those particular records dated back to the 1800s.
The records recently given by Coleman trace back to the early 1900s.
“We got the records from our funeral home from 1931 when we started and then also records from several county and city cemeteries as well,” said Coleman.
The donated archives are comprised of approximately 150 individual pages of plats and blueprints of Harrison County cemeteries, including maps of Colonial Gardens, Grover Cemetery, Algoma Cemetery, Scottsville Cemetery and more. Burial books are also included.
“There’s no Social Security numbers or anything like that which would be pertinent in today’s information. It’s just dates of birth, dates of death, dates the funerals were held, cause of death,” Coleman noted.
Due to aging of some of the maps, they’re not in the greatest shape, but Coleman said he’s glad they’re still available to share.
Ann Brannon, president of museum board, said the museum is grateful for the additional records.
“We’re so grateful to the generosity of Mr. Coleman,” said Brannon. “These are invaluable records. They could never be replaced.”
One of the invaluable records in particular is the first record of the first service conducted at Sullivan Funeral Home, dated March 19, 1931. Ironically, that particular record will mark 91 years of existence this week.
“This is the first record of the first service at Sullivan Funeral Home, March 19th, 1931, so right at 91 years,” Coleman pointed out.
Brannon said all of the donated records from Sullivan’s collection will be digitized for public viewing.
“We don’t want these handled because we don’t want them damaged,” she said.
The records are digitized so that they can be preserved to stand the test of time. Museum director Becky Palmer thanked all involved in assisting with the preservation process of the records.
“It is a process,” said Palmer. “They have to be flattened, and we have to use a humidifier to soften the paper and leave them flat. Once they’re flattened, we will take them to the digital scanner, lay them flat, and take a digital photo, which will be uploaded into Past Perfect with a description from the database we’re building for these.”
“Eventually, as soon as we get everything photographed, Past Perfect will not only be online for us, it will be online for the public .And then they’ll be able to go out and search these photos of these cemetery plats and these records online,” said Palmer.
She noted that Past Perfect is a database museums use to store digital records from their collections. Palmer said that they are excited to be able to offer more archives for history buffs, genealogists and those digging for more family history to explore.
“The museum is always pleased to receive donations of records that are pertinent to Harrison County and records that aid and assist those who have come through this gateway to Texas, in the early 1800s, and moved on west whether through the railroad or through business and are searching for their family members,” she said. “That’s where the majority of our calls come from, and they come from all over the United States, generally west of here, but all over the United States.”