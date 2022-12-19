Visiting a funeral home after the passing of a loved one can be one of the hardest times in someone’s life. Sullivan Funeral Home is looking to ease that process, opening a gallery of art featuring local East Texas artists within the business in Marshall.
Gallery curator Claudia Lowery said that she was approached for the project by funeral home owner Robert Coleman, who wanted to have a rotating gallery of art for guests to enjoy during their visit to the funeral home.
“After retiring from teaching, I took on a part-time position as an ambassador assisting in the office and during services,” Lowery said, “His request was perfect for me because I have been active in the arts community since 2006 and owned an art gallery for three years in Marshall.”
Lowery then spent time curating a selection of art work from local artists both alive and deceased that she felt not only fit the environment, but offered a sense of peace and comfort to visitors.
“I really wanted to select art that was no only appropriate, but also was uplifting, encouraging and comforting,” she said.
The first series of art work for the new gallery is now on display at the funeral home, featuring art work from a wide range of local artists.
Works include both paintings and sculptures, displayed in the lobby of Sullivan Funeral Home, and features artists such as Barbara Barlow, a 1948 graduate of Marshall High School.
Other artists include Dennis O’Bryant, Robert “BlindDog” Cook, Mary Ruff, Christine Chandler, Kay Mayo, Paula Divine, James Sanders, Erin Lambers and work by Lowery.
The gallery will feature its current artists through January, and is planned to change every six months.
“I want the work to reflect the community, and be people that you may know,” Lowery said, “Each piece is very specifically selected.”
Community members can visit the gallery at the Funeral Home located at 100 E. Travis St. in Marshall.