The City of Marshall has chosen to implement a temporary disinfectant conversion to free chlorine in its water due to the intense heat that has swept East Texas in the last few weeks.
This may cause a slightly different taste in tap water in Marshall when the disinfectant will be active, through July 21.
Jamie McClendon with the City of Marshall said that this decision was made due to the intense heat, which when combined with the city’s water supply causes the chlorine levels in the water to change.
To keep the water safe and clean for the community, McClendon said that about once or twice a year the city chooses to implement the use of free chlorine to rebalance these numbers.
“This is a pretty standard practice that we do implement usually once or twice a year,” McClendon said.
The conversion to free chlorine in combined with the flushing of pipes around the city, to clear them of organic matter, which McClendon said helps to improve the quality of the water overall.
Community members with any additional questions regarding the chance can contact McClendon at (903) 935-4488 for more information.