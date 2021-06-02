School is out for summer!
With the last of East Texas area schools and colleges recently celebrating their graduation ceremonies and saying goodbye until next school year on the last day of class, summer is officially in session and there’s plenty to do for families in the area.
Marshall
From touring museums to checking out the latest movies, or hitting the batting cages, Marshall has plenty to do to help parents get their children out of the house this summer.
Parents can hit a home run by swinging the family over to The Infield Downtown for a turn in the batting cages. The facility boasts four batting cages and a lounge area and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. The Infield Downtown is located at 315 North Washington Avenue. For more information, call 903-353-5956.
Parents can take their children to Kidz Zone, located at 3000 South Washington Avenue to let them bounce out their excess energy on the many indoor trampolines. Kidz Zone is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 903-935-7100.
Marshall offers several museums in its city limits, including the Michelson Museum of Art, located at 216 North Bolivar Street. The museum also houses a children’s activity room and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Harrison County Historical Museum offers exhibits at two different locations, the Historic Harrison County Courthouse and Memorial City Hall. The museum features several exhibits and a Children’s Discovery Center. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 903-702-7777.
Marshall Cinema is currently showing “Cruella” and for showtimes and dates, parents can call 903-935-5662.
Jefferson
From dining, to shopping, train rides, camping and even boating and kayaking, historic Jefferson offers families a wide variety of events both indoor and outdoor to do this summer.
Jefferson offers several kayak rental locations downtown for guests to grab a kayak and hit the Big Cypress River. There are also boat tours available on the bayou through Turning Basin Riverboat Tours, located at 200 Bayou Street. For more information or to set up a reservation, call 903-665-2222.
The Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari has plenty of furbabies on hand for guests to see and feed as they drive through the park viewing the many different exotic animals before stopping at the petting zoo area for a photo opportunity. Guests can also check out the park’s newest addition and take a train ride. The safari is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday and is located at 1782 North U.S. Hwy 59. For more information, call 903-665-0053.
The Historic Jefferson Railway offers narrated rides on its gas-powered locomotive at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The depot opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and is located at 400 East Austin Street. For more information, call 866-398-2038.
Karnack
The Laffy Happy Arcade offers food and fun for families from noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The arcade is located at 16091 State Hwy 43 North. For more information, call 903-407-4242.
Karnack also offers kayaking fun for the beginner or practiced kayaker at Ole Mossy’s Up River Kayak Rentals and Boat Tours LLC. In addition to kayak rentals, boat tours on Caddo Lake are available. Ole Mossy’s is located at 1325 Moxley Camp Rd. For more information, call or text 903-399-4378 or 903-679-9449.