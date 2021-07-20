The Marshall Summer Reading Club is winding down and has had some very enthusiastic readers over the summer.
Though many of the programs this year have been virtual, readers have been busy making crafts, reading and having all kinds of book fun.
Each week throughout the summer has had a specialized reading theme including ‘No place like home’, ‘It’s just your imagination’, ‘amazing creatures’, and ‘dinosaurs!’
Virtual programs this summer have included ‘Amazing Arthropods’, ‘Talewise-Unicorn Breaks the Cage’, ‘Wildlife on the Move’ and many others.
The club also had Zumba in the Park throughout the summer and creative projects including LEGO challengers, pipe cleaner animals and foldable challenges. Projects for animals at the Marshall Animal Shelter were also on tap with homemade fleece blankets and pet toys. A bookmark contest was hosted throughout the summer with the winners being printed for all library patrons to use.
The club will wind down with a live fun day at the city arena Friday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a petting zoo, snow cones and much more.