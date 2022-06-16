School may be out for the summer but work is still happening in the halls of Marshall High School as renovations and updates continue at the campus.
Workers are currently busy construction a new dance room for the Marshall High School Mavettes drill team practice area.
In addition to the construction of the new dance room, the high school’s Culinary Arts department is also seeing an upgrade this summer.
The Culinary Arts room is receiving a complete upgrade to become a commercial-grade kitchen this summer.
The $300,000 update project will include the installation of a new 20-foot vent hood in the room for all of the stoves and ovens. The room will also receive new refrigeration and shelving, prep areas and a sanitizing and cleaning area. The old equipment currently in the room will be auctioned off.
Across the district, more work is set to come as the $3 million update to the Marshall Early Childhood Center facility gets underway.
The MECC campus is currently housed at 1600 Meadow St. in Marshall at the former South Marshall Elementary School campus.
Architect Heath Aggen, of Goodwin, Lassiter and Strong Architects out of Lufkin, said a full typographical survey was completed. The scope of the work for the project will include creating a new secure entry vestibule for guest check-in at the campus, as well as adding additional classrooms and counseling rooms and other general cosmetic updates.
The project will include eight additional classrooms, a new media center room, access to the campus library without having to go outside, a secure vestibule entry, a limited-use elevator for the physically impaired between the two levels and adding four additional classrooms and office space at Lil Mav Academy.
Each additional classroom will be 800 square feet, meeting the requirements from the Texas Education Agency.
The campus entrance will also have a complete redesign, and the campus playground will be enclosed on three sides. Future room will be allowed for the addition of another wing on the campus that would then allow the playground to be fully enclosed on all sides.
“It’s a good building, it just needs new life,” Aggen said previously. “We will bring new life and a new look to the school. Almost everything at the campus will be freshened and touched up, and we will be able to build while school is still in session.”
The plans will be given to the project’s Construction Manager at Risk and then the bidding processes will begin, with construction set to begin on the project in January of 2023.