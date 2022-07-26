The summer temperatures may show no sign of easing up but for East Texas students, summer is on its last legs and the first day of school looms just around the corner.
Teachers are beginning to prepare for the return to their classrooms where they will gear up for a class full of students.
East Texas school districts have set the date for their first day of the 2022-23 school year, issued school supply lists and student registration is currently in full swing.
Marshall ISD and Hallsville ISD students will return to school on Aug. 11.
Harleton ISD students will return to school on Aug. 15 and teachers and staff will return on Aug. 8.
Jefferson ISD and Karnack ISD students will return to school on Aug. 9.
Waskom ISD students will return to school on Aug. 10 and teachers and staff will return on Aug. 2.
Elysian Fields ISD students will return to school on Aug. 15 and teachers and staff will return on Aug. 8.
Panola Charter Schools Systems students will return to school on Aug. 10, including the Texas Early College High School campus in Marshall.