school.jpg

East Texas students will soon load up their back packs as they return to the classroom for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

 News Messenger File Photo

The summer temperatures may show no sign of easing up but for East Texas students, summer is on its last legs and the first day of school looms just around the corner.

Teachers are beginning to prepare for the return to their classrooms where they will gear up for a class full of students.

