A resident has been displaced after losing their home to fire in the 3500 block of Sanders Street Sunday morning.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper reported that Marshall fire units were dispatched to the address for a structure fire around 9:11 a.m.
“It took 14 firefighters a little over an hour to bring the fire under control,” Chief Cooper said.
“We’ve seen a drastic change in weather and high winds complicated matters,” the fire chief noted. “Northwesterly winds at 16 miles per hour made fighting this structure fire challenging.”
Fortunately, the homeowner was able to escape the house safely without injuries, he advised.
“Under the circumstances faced, these guys did a great job,” said Chief Cooper. “Anytime someone loses their home is tragic, however the situation could have been drastically worse.”
The fire is being investigated and the cause is undetermined, at this time.